Dak Prescott’s brother Jace dies at 31

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a tremendous loss on Thursday.

Prescott’s brother Jace died at the age of 31. Prescott, who appeared in a Chunky Soup commercial with Dak and his other brother Tad, played offensive line at Northwestern State from 2008-2010.

“It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy,” the Cowboys said in a statement.

We send our deepest condolences to the entire Prescott family on their loss.