Dolphins select Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 overall

Getty Images

After all the buildup, all the could happen, the Dolphins didn’t trade up. They didn’t trade down.

They stood pat and picked a quarterback, and as it turned down, they didn’t even need to tank for Tua.

With the fifth overall choice, the Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He joins Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen in the team’s quarterbacks room.

He is the first quarterback selected by the Dolphins in the first round since Miami selected Texas A&M’s Ryan Tannehill eighth overall in 2012.

The Dolphins could have had Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs or Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

But they rolled the dice on Tagovailoa despite his injury history.

Tagovailoa underwent hip surgery Nov. 18 surgery in Houston. He since has been fully cleared and is ready to compete without restrictions, his surgeon told all NFL teams.