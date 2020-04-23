Dolphins select USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson with 18th overall pick

Getty Images

After getting their quarterback of the future in Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick, the Miami Dolphins used their second of three scheduled first-round selections to add to his protection.

Miami drafted USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson with the 18th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Jackson could be an anchor piece of the Dolphins’ offensive line as their try to forge a way into the next stage of their rebuilding process.

Jackson has been a multi-year starter at left tackle for the Trojans.

The Dolphins also hold the 26th overall pick as part of 14 total selections currently in hand for the draft.