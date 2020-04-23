Dolphins want to get No. 3 and No. 5 in effort to get to No. 1

Posted by Mike Florio on April 23, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Dolphins aren’t trying to get the third overall pick from the Lions without giving up the fifth overall pick in order to make two picks in the top five. Instead, the Dolphins believe that a potential Godfather offer to the Bengals for the first overall pick would be even harder to refuse if the Dolphins offer both No. 3 and No. 5 as part of the package.

Per a league source, that’s the primary purpose of the Miami effort to finagle No. 3 from Detroit.

If the Dolphins pull it off, the Bengals would then have to ask themselves whether they’d rather have quarterback Joe Burrow or, for example, the best tackle on the board at No. 3 and either quarterback Justin Herbert or quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, plus whatever else Miami would be offering.

Of course, it won’t matter if the Dolphins can’t squeeze No. 3 from the Lions without giving up No. 5. But if the Dolphins somehow end up with a pair to top-five picks, don’t be surprised if the next move entails an effort to get to the top of the mountain, via a huge pile of draft picks.

6 responses to “Dolphins want to get No. 3 and No. 5 in effort to get to No. 1

  3. Bengals. Ask yourself this: If a team is willing to do ALL of that for Burrow, why not keep him?

  5. You know it would be funny if the Bengals traded borrow and get a boat load of draft picks, and managed to draft a good quarterback and rebuild their team.
    As for the dolphins, history shows that a quarterback that goes to a garbage team may elevate them a little bit so they don’t draft high but they don’t advance to the playoffs.
    You can’t add a QB to a horrible team there has to be some players there for him to work with.

  6. If you throw enough against the wall than maybe it will stick! The Dolphins own not only two first and second round picks in 2020 but also 2 first and second round picks in 2021 that is 9 picks in the first two rounds that they have to bargain with.

    The Bengals WILL NOT give up their pick for anything! Would the Dolphins if they owned the first pick in the draft give it up for anything? In fact there are a few teams if they had that pick that would trade it because Chase Young in just as tempting as any QB.

