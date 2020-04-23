Eagles add receiver Jalen Reagor

Getty Images

The Eagles are giving Carson Wentz another target.

Jalen Reagor, a wide receiver from TCU, went to Philadelphia with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

In a deep wide receiver class, most forecasts had Reagor dropping further than No. 21. But the Eagles apparently liked the big-play ability that Reagor has shown off — which extends to special teams, where he had two punt return touchdowns.

Philadelphia struggled with injuries at wide receiver last year, but a healthy receiving corps would be a big boost this year, and now another big boost has come in the form of Reagor.