Falcons select A.J. Terrell with the 16th overall pick

There was a lot of talk about the Falcons trying to trade up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but no deal came their way and they wound up staying put to make the 16th overall pick.

General Manager Thomas Dimitroff chose with that selection.

Going for a defensive player fits what most people expected the team to do and adding a cornerback makes sense after the team released Desmond Trufant early in the offseason. They’ve talked up Kendall Sheffield as a potential No. 1 corner, but that’s far from a sure thing and they need more depth at that spot regardless of how the 2019 fourth-round pick develops in the near future.

Terrell had 37 tackles and two interceptions in his final year at Clemson and scored the first touchdown in their national title victory at the end of the 2018 season.