Giants take Andrew Thomas at No. 4

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman said he would “seriously entertain” thoughts of trading out of the No. 4 spot in the draft, but Gettleman never traded down in the past and he didn’t do so on Thursday night either.

The Giants made former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It’s not a move that comes as a big surprise. The Giants have taken running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones in the first round of the last two drafts and they didn’t have much good happening on the offensive line in front of them.

Nate Solder is on hand at left tackle, but the expensive veteran hasn’t played well since coming to the Giants as a free agent a couple of years ago. Thomas’ arrival could lead to his departure as the Giants hope that youth trumps experience up front.

Thomas is one of four tackles expected to come off the board early in this year’s draft and his selection could kick off a run at the position.