Giants take Andrew Thomas at No. 4

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman said he would “seriously entertain” thoughts of trading out of the No. 4 spot in the draft, but Gettleman never traded down in the past and he didn’t do so on Thursday night either.

The Giants made former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It’s not a move that comes as a big surprise. The Giants have taken running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones in the first round of the last two drafts and they didn’t have much good happening on the offensive line in front of them.

Nate Solder is on hand at left tackle, but the expensive veteran hasn’t played well since coming to the Giants as a free agent a couple of years ago. Thomas’ arrival could lead to his departure as the Giants hope that youth trumps experience up front.

Thomas is one of four tackles expected to come off the board early in this year’s draft and his selection could kick off a run at the position.

  1. Last year we all thought Daniel Jones was a horrible pick at 6, but he turned out to be a decent prospect with plenty of upside. I’ll give gettleman the benefit of the doubt and reserve judgement until I see him perform in a Giants uniform.

  3. Diehl and O’Hara called this but Giants again missed on an elite pass rusher. Simmons will prove to be a destroyer for someone.

  5. If your NOT going to take the best OL….TRADE DOWN!…there is going to plenty of folks who want those blue chip WRs.

  6. Same Will Beatty-Ereck Flowers plan. Unless Solder gets hurt like Beatty did, Solder will play LT THIS YEAR and Thomas will start his career on the right side. Thomas will transition to the left side in 1-2 years.

    If your NOT going to take the best OL….TRADE DOWN!…there is going to plenty of folks who want those blue chip WRs.

    You need two to tango my friend. We dont know what offers were out there.

    I personally wanted Wirfs or Wills but Thomas was the guy with the highest floor. Im a Giants fan and Im ok with this pick. Solid B grade.

  9. The problem with the Jones pick last year was not the player but where you drafted him. You could have got Jones at 15. Same is true here. Most people thought Thomas was the third or fourth best tackle in this draft. You could have traded down and got him somewhere between 12 and 20

  10. An improvement to the o line none the less. Hopefully doesn’t turn out to be another Erek Flowers. Time will..hopefully shortly, tell if Gettleman got this right.

  11. Simmons highlights ship on Thomas. This is The New Jersey version of the Giants. The NJ Giants are soft defensively and defense will win 99% of time.

  13. Simmons was the pick. As a Cowboys fan, I am glad Gettleman failed horribly. Nothing against the high character and solid play of Thomas, but daymnn, Simmons is sub 4.4 and a field general on D.

