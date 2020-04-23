Hot microphones create plenty of stay-at-home draft concerns

Getty Images

The stay-at-home draft comes with a very important caveat: Anything you say may be used against you.

Per multiple sources, teams employees are concerned about the widespread presence of live microphones in their homes during the draft. The various videoconferences and open phone lines and, for plenty of teams representatives, the presence of a camera from ESPN raises the stakes regarding the possible use of off-color language or utterance of an insult regarding a colleague, supervisor, or competitor or the accidental disclosure of strategic information.

As one source put it, the league is working on ways to ensure that it will be easy and efficient to mute any and all microphones. Even then, it will be important for anyone in the presence of these devices to remember that whatever comes out of their mouths could end up being broadcast or captured or otherwise heard by someone who shouldn’t hear it.