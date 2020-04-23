Jaguars take C.J. Henderson at No. 9

Getty Images

With the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson.

Widely regarded as the second-best cornerback in this year’s draft (after new Lion Jeff Okudah), Henderson is expected to be a Week One starter in Jacksonville, which wanted to improve at the position after trading Jalen Ramsey away last year.

The Jaguars are in full-on rebuilding mode, having moved on from Ramsey and several other key players from the 2017 team that made the AFC Championship Game. They hope Henderson is a player they can build their defense around.

If Henderson doesn’t help them improve as a rookie, General Manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone may not be the people leading this team as its rebuilding effort continues.