Jaguars take K’Lavon Chaisson with the 20th pick

The Jaguars found another replacement, or at least an eventual replacement.

With the 20th overall pick, the Jaguars took LSU pass-rusher K’Lavon Chaisson.

They’ll need the help there when they inevitably deal Yannick Ngakoue, the franchise-tagged pass rusher who torched all his bridges during this week’s Twitter beef with Tony Khan (the owner’s son).

Chaisson had 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for the national champions last season, after missing the 2018 season with a torn ACL.

The 20th pick was one of the picks they acquired in the Jalen Ramsey deal (along with the Rams’ first- and fourth-rounders next year), and they filled that line on the depth chart by taking cornerback C.J. Henderson ninth overall.