Jason Licht: We’re excited about having O.J. Howard play with Rob Gronkowski

There was chatter about the Buccaneers potentially trading tight end O.J. Howard before they acquired Rob Gronkowski and the move to add the former Patriot did little to cool speculation that they could move Howard at some point in the draft.

A report on Thursday indicated Howard would welcome such a move, but a source told PFT that wasn’t the case and now General Manager Jason Licht has said that the team isn’t looking to move Howard.

“We’re excited about having O.J. Howard play with Rob Gronkowski,” Licht said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Why wouldn’t you want to have many weapons at that position? We have an excellent tight end group right now.”

One answer to Licht’s question is that a Howard trade could allow them to improve other areas of the team while holding onto a tandem of Gronkowski and Cameron Brate at tight end. Such an offer might not be out there, but it’s unlikely Licht will be hanging up the phone without finding out if someone is calling with one.