Jets, Johnson family donate $2 million to COVID-19 relief

Getty Images

The Jets and the Johnson family donated $1 million to the United Way’s COVID-19 relief efforts on March 23 and they announced another donation on Thursday.

They announced another $2 million donation to support pandemic relief in New York and New Jersey.

“On behalf of my family and the Jets, we would like to extend our support to these organizations who battle daily against an unprecedented challenge,” Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. “No region in the country has been affected by COVID-19 more than ours and because of that, our resolve has only grown. These organizations continue to nourish the vulnerable and target the needs of those on our front lines. At no time has being a good teammate ever mattered more.”

The organizations on the receiving end of the donation are focused on food insecurity, first responders and regional relief.