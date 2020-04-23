Jets re-sign four exclusive rights free agents

Getty Images

The Jets officially announced several previously reported free agent signings on Thursday and they also passed along word that four exclusive rights free agents have signed their tenders.

Linebackers B.J. Bello and Frankie Luvu, kicker Sam Ficken and offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi make up that quartet.

Luvu has been on and off the roster over the last three years and played in 13 games last season. He saw most of his action on special teams and finished the year with 12 tackles.

Ficken signed with the Jets when they dumped Kaare Vedvik after a dreadful Week One performance. Ficken was 19-of-27 on field goals and 23-of-26 on extra points.

Bello signed with the team in October and made five special teams tackles. Koloamatangi spent time on the active roster, but never appeared in a game.