Jets take Mekhi Becton at No. 11, leaving all the receivers still waiting

In his pre-draft news conference, General Manager Joe Douglas hinted which way the Jets might go if the board fell as hoped.

“I think if we can find a guy [who’s] the right fit that can come in and upgrade the tackle spot and help us, that’s going to be an interesting addition as well,” Douglas said, via Manish Mehta of the Daily News.

Only two offensive tackles went in the first 10 picks, leaving Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton for the Jets. He followed Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, who went fourth overall to the Giants, and Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, who went 10th overall to the Browns.

The Jets resisted taking the sexy pick, passing up the top receivers. No receivers were selected in the first 11 selections, leaving Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Alabama’s Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy still waiting.

Becton fills a huge need, though, with Chuma Edoga and George Fant the top tackles on the Jets’ roster before the Becton arrived.