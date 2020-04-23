John Elway describes moving up in first round as unlikely

Getty Images

Several teams reportedly have investigated moving up — or teams in position to move down are floating the rumors to drive up the price. The Falcons, Jets, Saints, Packers, Chargers and Jaguars are among those mentioned as at least looking into the price of trading up.

The Broncos are content where they are.

Holding the 15th overall choice, Broncos General Manager John Elway described moving up as unlikely.

“We feel comfortable at 15 that we’re going to get a good football player so, instead of reaching for one, most likely we stay put,” Elway told Ed Werder of ESPN before adding, “but never say never.”

PFT has the Broncos selecting Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell in our mock draft.