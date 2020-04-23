John Lynch: Marquise Goodwin trade could happen today

Getty Images

The 49ers have made no secret that they’re considering trading wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, and the deal may be coming in the next few hours.

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch told Josina Anderson of ESPN that Goodwin could be on another team before the first round of the draft is over.

“We’re trying to find Marquise a good home. That is something that could happen today,” Lynch said.

Goodwin has two more years left on his contract and a cap hit of $4.9 million this season.

One of the best pure athletes in the NFL, Goodwin was considering making another run at the U.S. Olympic team in the long jump this year, before the Olympics were delayed to 2021. Now his focus is on football, just as soon as he finds out where he’ll be playing.