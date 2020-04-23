Keelan Cole signs tender with Jaguars

Getty Images

Jaguars receiver Keelan Cole signed his tender Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cole received a second-round tender as a restricted free agent.

Cole caught 24 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.

He originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan following the 2017 draft.

Cole has 104 career receptions for 1,600 yards and seven touchdowns in three NFL seasons.

He caught a career-high 42 passes for 748 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie in 2017.