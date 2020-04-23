Las Vegas will host 2022 draft

Getty Images

Las Vegas was supposed to be hosting tonight’s draft, but COVID-19 turned the three-day event into a virtual one.

So the NFL is giving its newest city another chance.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced during Thursday night’s draft that Las Vegas will host the 2022 draft.

The 2021 draft is scheduled for Cleveland and the 2023 event is set for Kansas City.

Raiders owner Mark Davis responded in a statement on Twitter: “Today the Las Vegas Raiders are excited to announce that the NFL has chosen Las Vegas to host the 2022 draft celebration. Las Vegas, let’s shine!!!”