Lions take Jeff Okudah at No. 3

Despite spreading the word over the last few days that they were open to a trade, the Lions stayed put with the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Detroit selected Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with the third overall pick.

The Lions needed a cornerback after trading Darius Slay to Philadelphia, and Okudah was widely regarded as the best in the draft. He should be a starter as a rookie.

With a mandate from ownership for Lions GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia to improve or else, they need Okudah to help them win now.