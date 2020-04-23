Man convicted of killing Will Smith files motion for new trial

April 23, 2020
Cardell Hayes was convicted of manslaughter in 2016 for the killing of former Saints defensive end Will Smith, but he’s hoping to get a new trial in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.

In the case of Ramos v. Louisiana, the court ruled in a 6-3 decision that cases decided by non-unanimous verdicts that remain under direct appeal are eligible for a new trial. Ten of the 12 jurors in Hayes’ trial voted to convict him of killing Smith after the two men argued about a traffic accident.

The Louisiana Supreme Court failed to hear an appeal of Hayes’ conviction last month, but his attorneys argue that he is within a 90-day period that would allow for a new trial. Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro disagrees with that interpretation of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

“Cardell Hayes’ conviction for savagely killing Will Smith and shooting Smith’s wife Racquel was finalized when the Louisiana Supreme Court refused on March 9 to hear his appeal. His latest lawyer may claim otherwise, but Mr. Hayes’ direct appeals clearly were exhausted,” Cannizzaro said, via WWL.

Hayes is currently serving a 25-year sentence.

