Mitch Trubisky says injured shoulder is back to 100 percent

After having surgery in January to address an injured non-throwing shoulder, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky said Wednesday that he is back to full strength.

In a periscope conversation with former teammate Chase Daniel, Trubisky said everything is good to go at this point.

“It’s great, it’s great,” Trubisky said when asked by Daniel about his shoulder. “I’m back to 100 percent. I haven’t been able to see a doctor to get cleared officially, but I pretty much cleared myself. … It feels better and stronger than it did before you even hurt it. So yeah, it went well.”

Trubisky was injured in late September on the opening drive of a game against the Minnesota Vikings. Trubisky was chased down from behind by Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter and wrenched his shoulder as his left arm was extended as he hit the turf. Trubisky would not return to the game and missed the following game in London against the Oakland Raiders as Daniel started in his place.

Trubisky would return to the starting lineup the next week and start the remainder of the season for Chicago despite the injury.

Trubisky said he’s been locked away at home for the last two weeks and has been doing workouts from his house after constructing a home gym.

“So you’ve got to make sure you’re staying in shape on your own. It’s allowed me to be creative. I’m pretty proud of my own gym,” Trubisky said.

Trubisky will have a new quarterback in Nick Foles in position meetings with him when teams are allowed to return to their facilities eventually. Having both shoulders ready to go is a good sign as he will have to compete to hold onto the starting job in Chicago.