Nick Saban: Jerry Jeudy has “absolutely nothing” wrong with him

Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has told NFL teams they will regret passing on a chance to draft quarterback Tua Tagovailoa because they’re concerned about his injury history and he’s sending a similar message about another of his star players before the first round starts on Thursday night.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy tore the meniscus in his left knee in the spring of 2018 and his surgeon sent a letter to teams this month saying that the wideout had no “subsequent issue, symptoms or limitations” as a result of the injury. Saban was equally emphatic in his declaration that all is well with Jeudy.

“Well, first of all, Jerry Jeudy has nothing wrong with him,” Saban said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Absolutely nothing. He never missed practice here. He played in every game. Played in a bowl game when he didn’t have to play. Practiced every day for the bowl game. So that’s completely false.”

Jeudy joins Henry Ruggs as Alabama wideouts expected to be drafted in a first round that should have a Crimson Tide-tint to it beyond those two players. Tagovailoa, tackle Jedrick Wills, cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Xavier McKinney are others who could wind up with NFL teams before Thursday comes to an end.