Packers take quarterback Jordan Love after trade up

The Packers may have just Aaron Rodgersed Aaron Rodgers.

They traded up with the Dolphins, and took Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick.

Rodgers had the ability to sit behind Brett Favre for three years after being chosen in the first round in 2005, and Love’s a prospect who needs time and polish which he’ll certainly get.

The question will be how long the Packers wait, and how that impacts the 36-year-old Rodgers. He has three more years left on his contract, and is only a year older than Brett Favre was when the Packers drafted a sliding Rodgers in the first round.

The Packers gave up a fourth-rounder to make the move for the future.

47 responses to “Packers take quarterback Jordan Love after trade up

  3. Aaron won’t like this. At all. I’ll bet he’s mumbling right now. Under his gray beard.

  4. They know they are not ready to win now. At least gary will have company on the bench.

    Weaknesses:
    Poor field vision
    Has to improve working through his progressions
    Must get more consistent at reading defenses
    Often stares down his primary read
    Needs to learn to move coverage with his eyes
    Could stand to improve decision-making
    Has some turnover issues
    Accuracy issues
    Will need to improve footwork
    Not ready to play; needs development

  8. Rodgers is older, slower, injury prone with declining skills and Packer management has panicked…

    Aaron will start pouting that they drafted his replacement and had to trade up to do so. He (and virtually every Packer fan) wanted a WR.

    Instead they got a QB and lost a 4th round pick.

    Couldn’t be happier for the schism that just happened.

  9. Are you crazy?? Patrick Queen is sitting out there for you to take and you pick someone who isn’t going to help you for the next three years!! Gutey, your days are numbered!!!

  11. Um, really? This looks like a potentially good pick for the future (2023), but does nothing to improve prospects for the coming season.

  13. Jeezus, they have too many other needs to be making a luxury pick like this.

    Not at all thrilled with this.

  14. GB has pressing needs at ILB and WR, but given Rodgers age and injury history the last few years this pick makes some sense.Time will tell.

  15. 3 HOF QB’s in a row would be an impossible feat for any other franchise.

    Let’s all welcome Jordan to the most successful team in NFL history – the 13 time World Champion Green Bay Packers!

  18. Not sure I’m feelin’ the Love. Prove me wrong in a couple years Jordan. Fortunately the draft is deep at WR.

  22. Its still better than the trubisky pick and the cousins contract. As screwed up up as that is.

  25. No fan base turns on their players faster than the Packers. By this time next year they will be calling for Aaron’s head.

  27. Now what was that about everything being fine with the relationship between Rodgers and LaFleur? Rodgers is expecting a wide receiver to give him some help and they lose draft capital for the opportunity to draft his replacement!

    Here’s a news flash: First-round quarterbacks don’t sit for three years anymore. This season will be the Aaron Rodgers Farewell Tour from Green Bay. Maybe he can catch on with New England.

    Oh, and the best part? Jordan Love is no Aaron Rodgers and never will be. Guys who throw 17 interceptions in college don’t all of a sudden stop throwing them in the NFL.

  28. Why do personal attacks on a PB SB caliber QB persist?

    Jealousy.

    And Jordan Love is half the passer and QB Rodgers is. His tape this past season was atrocious. Almost Tannehill worthy his Senior year.

  29. But Aaron Rodgers isn’t declining, right? That’s what all the packer faithful say… looks like their own beloved franchise sees the writing on the wall.

  30. Maybe they’ve Deshone Kizer’d Rodgers.

    I can’t recall any team doing so little to help its HOF QB. Really – thinking back across the last decade, what kind of feeble nonsense has this team put together? I think the Dolphins and Chargers did more for their offenses tonight than the Packers have in the last 5 years.

  31. What a stupid pick. If they wanted Love, wait until 30, why give up a pick to move up? Miami wasn’t taking him, they already drafted Tua, Seattle, Baltimore or Tennessee wasn’t taking him either, Miami totally fleeced Gutekunst, terrible.

    Unless he can stop the run we’re going to get smoked by teams that can run the ball again next year.

    Queen sitting there, he should have been the pick.

    I bleed Green & Gold but trading up to get Love is an “F”.

  32. If they went 9-7 last year and underachieved, this would make more sense.

    But you were one game from the Super Bowl and clearly needed help for Rodgers. He must be pissed.

  33. HagemeisterPark says:
    April 23, 2020 at 11:39 pm
    Deflection at it’s finest.

  35. From a win now perspective, this doesn’t make sense. Looking at NFC with Seattle, SF, NOLA, and Tampa with stacked teams, unless GB make some trades, they’re pretty under powered this year.

  38. That was a horrible move. Pick up a QB next year or the year after..UNLESS you are sending a message to Rogers?? Which can’t be the case.
    Why wouldn’t you put a playmaker on the roster out of round 1??? This will go down as the worst move of the 2020 draft.

  40. Pete Prisco gives the pick a ‘D’:

    “Terrible move by the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers told me last summer he wants to play until he’s 40. They needed a receiver. They needed defensive help. Sitting behind Rodgers will do Love well, but not going to do the Packers well. You’re on the cusp of getting to a Super Bowl, get Rodgers some help.”

    As soon as the Packers can afford to trade Rodgers (remember that $80,000,000.00 they gave him in the first year of his new contract), he’s gone.

  41. And if… IF… they develop this guy into their third HOF QB in a row, these same purples will say “Stoopid Packers lucked in too another won.”

  43. Great pick. You can say there are other needs, but there would still be needs if they picked a ot, lb, wr. The Packers have not picked a QB for so long this position has been neglected more than any other.

  44. Rick Spielman is a Magician says:
    April 23, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    Dan Marino threw 23 int’s in a college season. Twice. He did okay.

  45. Rodgers will be the starting QB for the Pats or 9ers next year. And Garoppolo will the starter for the other

  46. Rick Spielman is a Magician says:
    April 23, 2020 at 11:42 pm
    Actually Patrick Mahomes threw 15 INTS one season and he seems to be doing fairly well in the NFL right now. I’m not saying that this guy is Mahomes, but QB’S CAN progress.

