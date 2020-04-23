Packers take quarterback Jordan Love after trade up

Getty Images

The Packers may have just Aaron Rodgersed Aaron Rodgers.

They traded up with the Dolphins, and took Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick.

Rodgers had the ability to sit behind Brett Favre for three years after being chosen in the first round in 2005, and Love’s a prospect who needs time and polish which he’ll certainly get.

The question will be how long the Packers wait, and how that impacts the 36-year-old Rodgers. He has three more years left on his contract, and is only a year older than Brett Favre was when the Packers drafted a sliding Rodgers in the first round.

The Packers gave up a fourth-rounder to make the move for the future.