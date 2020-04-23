Panthers take defensive tackle Derrick Brown

Getty Images

The Panthers may have wanted one of the top quarterbacks, but they didn’t get a chance to pick one.

Instead, Carolina’s first draft under coach Matt Rhule resulted in the selection of Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Brown could become a disruptive force in the middle for the Panthers, anchoring a defense that has lost in recent years foundational pieces like Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly.

Carolina now becomes a candidate to swoop back into the bottom of round one, potentially to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.