Patriots signing Marqise Lee

The Patriots are set to add a wide receiver ahead of the start of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they are signing former Jaguar Marqise Lee to their roster. Lee was released by the Jaguars earlier this week.

Lee missed the entire 2018 season and was limited to six games due to knee problems, so his ability to help the new quarterback in New England will be contingent on his ability to stay on the field. He had 119 catches for 1,553 yards and six touchdowns when he was able to do that in 2016 and 2017.

Lee joins Damiere Byrd as new additions to a receiver group that also includes Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, Mohamed Sanu, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski.