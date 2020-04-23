Peyton Manning doesn’t anticipate getting into coaching

Getty Images

Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning doesn’t foresee a future as a football coach ahead of him.

In an interview with KOA Radio in Denver on Wednesday, Manning said the idea of getting into coaching at either the college or professional level just doesn’t really strike him as something he’d excel at.

“One thing, I guess, that I just don’t think that I’ll probably get into is coaching, if you will, in the NFL,” Manning said. “Or, people say, ‘Why don’t you go back and coach in college’ or whatnot. You know, the truth of it is I’m not sure I would be as good of a coach as people think. Being a coach takes a certain skill and just because you were a successful football player doesn’t mean you’re a good coach. I like teaching. I like teaching football. I like teaching young quarterbacks, answering questions, paying it forward. So maybe eliminate that.”

Manning didn’t completely shut the door on the idea. He’s fully expecting to be involved with coaching his children’s youth league teams. However, Manning doesn’t quite see that as the same thing.

“But I hate kind of saying no and then all of sudden five years from now you end up doing it,” Manning said. “To me there’s coaching at different levels. As soon as flag football opens up, I am coaching Marshall’s flag football team. We are the Titans next year. I’m excited for sports to open back up at the right time when it’s safe. So, I think maybe little league and Pop Warner and being an assistant on Mosley’s softball team and Marshall’s baseball team, I enjoy that. But once again, I kind of see it more as teaching. Some of the things that I’ve learned along the way from my high school coach, from my college and pro coaches, I certainly do believe in paying it forward.