Peyton Manning: Virtual offseason still gives players chance to improve

Getty Images

Players likely won’t get any on-field work this offseason. It’s an unprecedented situation in the modern NFL.

“In 2011, we had the NFL lockout where you truly weren’t allowed to go into the facility,” Peyton Manning told Brandon Stokley on 104.3 The Fan, via the Broncos website. “But in advance of that, knowing the lockout was coming, I got a bunch of footballs, got some practice jerseys, got some old scripts, got some cards to draw some blitzes and sort of organized our own practices. We were meeting over at a high school, throwing routes, coming together and doing blitzes and doing walkthroughs and kind of having a semblance of a practice. I really felt like the team that can kind of get an edge or an advantage during this time has a real chance to come out ahead on this thing.”

If players truly are adhering to stay-at-home orders, and it’s clear on social media that many aren’t, then they are working out on their own instead of with other teammates. Thus, that’s where the comparison between 2011 and this offseason differ.

“There’s nothing that I’ve been through that can relate to this,” Manning said. “There’s nothing anybody’s went through that relates to this.”

Manning, though, said players still have an opportunity to improve this offseason without going on the practice field.

“Obviously going within the rules of what you’re allowed to do — virtual meetings and obviously there’s certain restrictions,” Manning said, “but I think it’s an opportunity to be creative, to kind of take some ownership as players to sort of lead these meetings and workouts.

“That’s kind of my encouragement to players: Instead of kind of complaining about it, study some film from last year — even extra film. Study a specific fundamentals and techniques that you can improve on. I think you can actually come out of this whole deal a better player because you had more time to study yourself.”