Raiders make Damon Arnette their second first-round pick

The Raiders helped their passing game by picking wide receiver Henry Ruggs with the 12th overall pick on Thursday night and they picked a player to help stop opposing passing games.

Shortly after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that Las Vegas will host the 2022 draft, the Raiders selected former Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette with the 19th overall pick. Arnette is the second Ohio State cornerback off the board in the first round as Jeff Okudah went third overall.

Arnette is something of a surprise at this spot as few mock drafts put him in the first round of this year’s draft. He considered leaving school after the 2018 season, but wound up returning and posted 35 tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception in his final collegiate campaign.

The Raiders took another Ohio State corner in the first round of the 2017 draft and they’ll be hoping that Arnette works out better than Gareon Conley.