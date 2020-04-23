Raiders make Henry Ruggs III the first receiver selected with the No. 12 pick

Getty Images

A draft class thought to be stacked with talent at wide receiver say 11 selections made before the first receiver came off the board.

The Las Vegas Raiders made Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III the first receiver selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Raiders chose Ruggs over fellow Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb as their preferred receiver in the class. Dating back to Al Davis’ tenure owning the franchise, the Raiders have always been enamored with speed and Ruggs fits the bill as he ran a sub-4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

While tight end Darren Waller had 1,145 yards on 90 receptions last year, the Raiders leading receiver was Tyrell Williams with 651 yards and six touchdowns on 42 receptions. Rookie Hunter Renfrow was the only other receiver on the roster with more that 350 receiving yards for the Raiders.

Ruggs will help add an explosive element to the passing attack for Jon Gruden and Derek Carr in Las Vegas.