Ravens pick Patrick Queen with 28th overall selection

Getty Images

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said this month that he wanted to build an offense that opponents couldn’t defend, but they opted to address the other side of the ball at the end of the first round.

The Ravens selected linebacker Patrick Queen with their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Queen is the fourth player from LSU to be selected in the first round this year and joins a long list of Tiger linebackers to move from Baton Rouge to the professional ranks. Devin White, Kwon Alexander and Deion Jones are some of the players who helped blaze a trail for Queen in the NFL.

Queen wrapped up his time at LSU with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception on the way to a national title.