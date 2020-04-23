Report: Bengals told Joe Burrow he’s the pick

Getty Images

Not that there’s been much doubt that the Bengals would select Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the draft, but for Burrow, there’s no suspense at all: He knows he’s Cincinnati’s man.

Bengals owner Mike Brown has informed Burrow that he’ll be tonight’s first overall pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

According to the report, Brown sent Burrow a letter that welcomed him to Cincinnati and said he’s looking forward “to building championship football teams with you for many years to come.”

Brown also sent Burrow and his parents No. 9 Bengals jerseys, which they’ll put on tonight and wear, Brown hopes, for years to come.