Report: Leonard Williams has filed grievance

Getty Images

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams has made it official, filing his grievance over the franchise tag.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Williams submitted his case to the NFLPA, which will file the grievance for him.

Williams signed the franchise tag this week, but the Giants designated him as a defensive tackle. His camp argues he’s a defensive end.

The difference in money is significant.

The defensive tackle tag is $16.1 million while the defensive end number is $17.8 million.

A long-term deal would make the grievance moot.

In addition to that fight, Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that Williams filed a grievance about how much money he made under the terms of his fifth-year option last year. The Jets classified Williams as a tackle and paid him $11.4 million rather than the $14.2 million that would have gone to a defensive end.