Report: Leonard Williams has filed grievance

Posted by Charean Williams on April 23, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams has made it official, filing his grievance over the franchise tag.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Williams submitted his case to the NFLPA, which will file the grievance for him.

Williams signed the franchise tag this week, but the Giants designated him as a defensive tackle. His camp argues he’s a defensive end.

The difference in money is significant.

The defensive tackle tag is $16.1 million while the defensive end number is $17.8 million.

A long-term deal would make the grievance moot.

In addition to that fight, Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that Williams filed a grievance about how much money he made under the terms of his fifth-year option last year. The Jets classified Williams as a tackle and paid him $11.4 million rather than the $14.2 million that would have gone to a defensive end.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Report: Leonard Williams has filed grievance

  1. In all seriousness, I would said Vernon Gholston was the worst top 10 Jets bust of all time, but this guy is climbing up the ladder, passing Mark Sanchez and DeWayne Robertson.

    Darrin Lee is in the running for 2nd place as well, along with Calvin Pryor, etc, at least in the Cap Era. I am probably forgetting some other names of hilarity.

    The Jets have plenty of these in the pre cap era and it’s always fun watching the montage of Jets draft busts on that video on You Tube. Even Roselle could barely keep his smirk back. Tagliaubue, too.

    It’s not that hard, but the Jets manage to corner the market on immaturity and stupidity in Rd 1.

    LOL

  2. You know what would make this a better news story? If you included some analysis explaining why the man is listed as a DT, or as a DE.

    For example, what are his snap counts at each position the last year? Last two years? Last five?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.