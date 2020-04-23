Report: Washington won’t trade No. 2 pick

Getty Images

It looks like the suspense of the 2020 NFL Draft will start with the third overall pick.

Quarterback Joe Burrow got a letter and a jersey from Bengals owner Mike Brown that set the stage for him to be the first overall pick on Thursday night and, as has been expected since the end of the 2019 regular season, Washington is set to make defensive end Chase Young the second overall pick.

The Falcons and other teams called Washington about trading up to that spot and Washington showed some interest in other players who are expected to go early, but there never was much sense they’d pass on a chance to take Young. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have decided to hold onto the pick and his colleague Mike Garfolo reports Young will be the choice.

Young starred off the edge of Ohio State’s defense and he’ll join fellow first-round picks Jonathan Allen, Da’Ron Payne, Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat up front in what Washington hopes will be a fearsome defensive line.