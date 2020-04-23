Rob Gronkowski thanks Patriots, fans in good-bye post

Posted by Charean Williams on April 23, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT
Rob Gronkowski held his first press conference Wednesday, a day after his official return to the NFL. It was a hello to Tampa Bay.

On Thursday, the Pro Bowl tight end said good-bye and thank you to the Patriots and their fans in an Instagram post.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots organization for everything over the last 10 years,” Gronkowski wrote. “Without Mr. [Robert] Kraft and coach [Bill] Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life. THANK YOU both as well as my former teammates for everything over the years.

“New England Patriots fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much. The memories are incredible. #PatsNation.

“I am beyond exited for this new chapter of my life. It’s an opportunity I will certainly not take for granted. I said it from the beginning that I wouldn’t come back to the game unless I’m feeling it, feeling healthy, and feeling ready to play. Taking a year off was hands down the best decision I made, not just in my career, but also for my health and well-being, and I would do it all over again.

“And now my fire is back. I am grateful for this new chapter of my career. I’m pumped to get down to Tampa, meet my new teammates, work hard, have a blast doing it, and give it my all this season!! I’m back and ready to lay a smack! #GoBucs!! ARRR!!!”

  1. Give me at least ONE full season of Brady and Gronk playing like they did in their younger years, and all this would have been worth it.

  3. Can’t blame him, no one wants to play for that disgraced joke of an organization. Good for Brady and him, they get a chance to show that they don’t need the Patriots dishonest, cheating ways to win.

  4. Patrick says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:04 pm
    Can’t blame him, no one wants to play for that disgraced joke of an organization. Good for Brady and him, they get a chance to show that they don’t need the Patriots dishonest, cheating ways to win.
    —-
    You sound sad. Waaaah 😭

  5. Very gracious.

    Note how respects the fact BB helped make him millions while maybe he would have gone to a worse situation or been drafted later after missing his entire season. It was a big gamble by BB, and it was glorious.

    Best TE ever, even if missing some games in there along the way. No one could block and catch as well as he did. Gonzalez was incredible but not as nasty a blocker, Winslow, obviously RUss Francis and before that Mackey and Ditka, as the big TEs, but no one did it better.

    It’s like Bobby Orr and you just wonder what the stats would look like if they hadn’t lost so many games in the prime of their careers.

    I bet a talk was had around the time he got his big contract, when had the arm surgery and was offering a “win a trip with Gronk to Vegas!” with infections from partying, etc.

    Yep.

    Good on him for growing up a little, because it paid off, even if he’s still pretty immature for his age.

  6. He was clutch. And has a phenomenal catch radius. Anywhere from the laces to 3 feet over his head to 2 feet behind him, he would pull it in. Nothing for the best for the pair of them. Just please stay healthy! Its no secret that safeties and corners go for the knees to take Gronk down.

  7. Tony Gonzalez went to Atlanta and had 5 good years but shed more playoff tears. Gronkowski will last a couple of years and possibly hoist another Lombardi Trophy. Gronkowski is the more dynamic player but Tony G was the more durable and consistent. And remember, he never had the GOAT throwing the ball to him.

  8. The question is will we see the Gronk of old or the broken down 2019 version? Not to mention his injury history.

