Roger Goodell: NFL plans to play full schedule

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 23, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL still believes it can play the full season on time.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has brought the sports world to a standstill, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is planning for the season to start on time.

Goodell said on NFL Network that the schedule will come out in a few weeks, and that it will treat the season as if it’s starting as planned.

That, of course, could change if public health officials say it’s not safe to play. And even if the season does start on time, it may be in empty stadiums. But for now, anyway, the league says it’s trying to do something approximating business as usual.

8 responses to “Roger Goodell: NFL plans to play full schedule

  1. They should plan to play the full season this is April, and the season doesn’t start until September, and there’s NO WAY stay at home measures are going to last all summer. YOU CAN BANK ON THAT, because as soon as it starts getting hot all across this nation people are going to be doing the things they do every summer, and if they can’t you can expect civil unrest

  2. By that time, everything should be pretty much back to normal except for people being more careful to wash their hands and cover their mouths. If it isn’t, football is the least of our worries.

  6. People will look back on this pandemic and want to kick themselves for hoarding toilet paper and going grocery shopping with surgical mask and gloves. ROLLS EYES

  7. 3/4ths of the people who.post here don’t think we will be allowed to go outside until next year at this time. How dare Goodell say he wants the NFL to play football in September?

  8. At some point we’re going to have to accept that the novel coronavirus is now part of life, and get on with it. Thankfully the more info we get, we are finding the death rate is quite low overall…and pretty much on par with the flu. There is not one hospital in the US, not even in NYC, that is overwhelmed. The latest reports are showing we have plenty of ventilators. Massive amounts of tests are being made daily. The doom n gloom reports of a month ago are not coming true. NFL football will commence in September. Watch.

