Roger Goodell: NFL plans to play full schedule

Getty Images

The NFL still believes it can play the full season on time.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has brought the sports world to a standstill, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is planning for the season to start on time.

Goodell said on NFL Network that the schedule will come out in a few weeks, and that it will treat the season as if it’s starting as planned.

That, of course, could change if public health officials say it’s not safe to play. And even if the season does start on time, it may be in empty stadiums. But for now, anyway, the league says it’s trying to do something approximating business as usual.