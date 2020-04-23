Saints bring back Johnson Bademosi

Getty Images

The Saints have brought back some depth and special teams help prior to the draft.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Saints have re-signed cornerback Johnson Bademosi.

Bademosi played six games for the Saints last year before being placed on injured reserve.

He started last year with the Texans, but was traded to the Dolphins (along with two first-round picks and a second and offensive lineman Julien Davenport) for Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills.

He has also spent time with the Patriots, Lions, and Browns.