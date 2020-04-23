Saints “not afraid to pull that trigger” on a QB in the draft

Getty Images

Saints head coach Sean Payton said recently that the team is in the market for a quarterback to “to develop, work with, and improve” while filling a roster spot alongside Drew Brees and Taysom Hill.

Payton said the quarterback could be a veteran or that he could arrive via the draft and many have focused on the latter route as the Saints have looked at prospects like Jordan Love during the pre-draft process. General Manager Mickey Loomis said the option is very much on the table when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

“I think that any time you have a chance to get a quality quarterback prospect, regardless of your quarterback situation, you’d like to take advantage of that,” Loomis said, via the team’s website. “For us, it hasn’t come. There hasn’t been the match where we’re picking with a prospect that we really like. Our approach is exactly the same this year: If there’s someone there that we really like and have a vision for at the time we’re picking, then we’re not afraid to pull that trigger.”

The Saints last drafted a quarterback when they took Garrett Grayson in the third round of the 2015 draft. He appeared in one game during his rookie season.