Saints take Michigan center Cesar Ruiz with No. 24 pick

The New Orleans Saints have found a long-term replacement for Max Unger at center following his retirement before the start of last season.

With the 24th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Saints took Michigan center Cesar Ruiz.

The Saints had Erik McCoy take over at center last season following Unger’s retirement prior to the 2019 NFL Draft. Ruiz’s selection could allow the Saints to move McCoy back to guard moving forward.

Ruiz was a three-year starter for the Wolverines and was a second-team All-Big 10 selection last year.