Seahawks take Jordyn Brooks with 27th pick

Getty Images

Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks is heading to Seattle.

The Seahawks selected Brooks with the 27th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Brooks was a four-year starter at Texas Tech, but he wasn’t viewed as a first-round pick by most analysts. The Seahawks usually trade down in the first round and were widely expected to do so again this year, and staying put to take Brooks is a surprise.

Although he was a tackling machine at Texas Tech, Brooks struggled in coverage and feels like a reach at No. 27 overall.