Talk of Tua Tagovailoa to Jaguars lingers

Getty Images

The Jaguars have a starting quarterback in Gardner Minshew II. That may not keep them from drafting a potential franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa.

The connection between Jacksonville and Tua has gathered steam in recent days, and there definitely could be something to it, based on some of the chatter on the pre-draft grapevine.

The Jaguars currently hold the ninth and 20th picks in the draft. Simms has the Jaguars moving up from No. 20 to No. 13 to get Tua in his mock draft.

The Jaguars continue to send out mixed signals are to whether they’re in rebuild or retool mode. Drafting a quarterback in round one before seeing whether Minshew can become a franchise player seems premature, and definitely pushes them closer to rebuilding.

Then again, the Jaguars blindly stuck with Blake Bortles in 2017, when both Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were available. Maybe taking Tua now is a way to rectify a glaring error for which they’ll continue to pay well into the future, especially with Watson in the division.