Titans take Isaiah Wilson with the 29th choice

Andrew Thomas became the first Georgia offensive lineman off the board. He went to the Giants with the fourth overall choice.

The bigger surprise came 25 picks later when the Titans selected his offensive line teammate, Isaiah Wilson.

The Titans lost Jack Conklin to the Browns in free agency.

But they gave Dennis Kelly a three-year extension, so it appeared they were set at right tackle. But Wilson now gives them even more insurance.

The Titans had other needs at cornerback and in the defensive line, but judging by the reactions after the choice of Wilson was announced, the Titans were pleased with the pick.