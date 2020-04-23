Todd McShay has COVID-19, off draft broadcast

Getty Images

ESPN analyst Todd McShay will not appear on the broadcast of the NFL draft, he revealed today.

McShay has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be participating in the show.

“I’m so sorry to tell you I won’t be working the NFL Draft this year,” McShay wrote on Twitter. “I’m home recovering from coronavirus. For now, I just want to say I miss you all — my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today. I also want to assure you I’ll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders. You are truly our nation’s heroes.”

ESPN and NFL Network are jointly televising the draft, while ABC is televising a separate broacast. McShay had been scheduled to be part of the ABC show.