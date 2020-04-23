Tom Brady’s accidental trespass creates other potential problems

Posted by Mike Florio on April 23, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

The rules apparently don’t apply to #Tommy.

Earlier this week, the folks in Tampa tiptoed around new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s violation of Florida’s stay-at-home order by simply asking him to leave a closed public park, while also bending over backward to make it clear that he was “sighted” not “cited” there.

Now comes the news that, on April 7, Brady accidentally wandered into a Tampa house while trying to find the home belonging to Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. TMZ.com has the story, and it’s a funny one.

Said David Kramer to TMZ.com, “I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house. He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face. . . . He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?!'”

Brady was in the wrong house, and even though being “sighted” there won’t result in him being “cited” by the authorities, Brady’s explanation could result in the team being “cited,” not “sighted,” by the league.

ESPN.com confirmed the incident, and reports (i.e., passes along the self-serving leak from the Buccaneers) that “Brady and Leftwich were trying to follow social distancing guidelines, having Brady come to pick up materials from his new coach rather than meeting with him.”

It doesn’t matter, under NFL rules. As one source explained it to PFT, players cannot meet with coaches at any time prior to the start of the offseason program. Meetings outside the building are even more problematic, because in many cases those meetings can happen without detection.

“Totally illegal,” the source said. “They should be fined. Plus, I bet those duffel bags had footballs in them.”

In other words, the source suspects that Brady fully intended not only to meet with Leftwich but also to participate in some sort of workout in which Leftwich would have been directly involved.

There’s another problem with Brady’s accidental trespass. Florida’s belated stay-at-home order became effective on April 3, four days before Brady failed to stay at home for reasons that definitely do not amount to essential purposes. For the same reason other NFL players have been called out for violating stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of a deadly virus, Brady should be called out, too.

And none of this is a surprise. Rumors and speculation have been rampant in league and media circles that Tampa is taking a “no f–ks given” approach to compliance with the rules regarding both the pursuit of Brady and the effort to get him up to speed for the 2020 season, even if violations of stay-at-home orders will make it harder to have a 2020 season.

The NFL has not responded to an email requesting confirmation or clarification regarding whether Brady’s meeting with Leftwich violates offseason rules. Likewise, the Buccaneers did not immediately respond to a text message sent to the team’s P.R. director seeking comment.

Permalink 46 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

46 responses to “Tom Brady’s accidental trespass creates other potential problems

  2. He thought he was at the beach and beaches are open per the Governor, who gets content satisfaction from WWE.

  6. Brady still cheating and thinking he’s above the rules. Probably footballs and needles in those bags

    Deflategate and Covid-19gate

  11. Good thing he did not sign with Dallas. If he just walked into someones home that in Texas he would have been shot.

  12. The NFL and its ridiculous rules can take a hike if it means better quality football for the viewing public despite the world deciding human interaction should be illegal in 2020. Do you think a free agent that signs with a team isn’t allowed to get a playbook from his new team? Do you think workouts should be prohibited? The NFL really is the most over-legislated organization in the world. It’s popular in spite of the people who run it.

  13. In this country, mixed messages and lack of leadership/clarity from the top is the gift that keeps on giving.

  14. Just like when he was in New England. The Guy don’t want to follow the rules like the rest of American citizens. What part of stay at home do you not understand?

  17. I wonder if there will be numerous comments questioning or insulting his intelligence like there were with Lamar Jackson.

  18. leave the old man alone. He was lost and disoriented you ageist!

    P.S. the balls in the bag were deflated.

  19. billsaremovingtotoronto says:
    April 23, 2020 at 1:22 pm
    He needs to be locked up, he’s been getting away with stuff for years

    Locked up? Really? Dramatic much?

  20. suppositions may make a juicy read, but they are not facts, and are irresponsible journalism.

    “the source suspects that Brady fully intended…”
    “Rumors and speculation have been rampant…

    recap: an anonymous ‘source’ gets to speculate and guess and surmise and make claims…. but not a shred of proof.

    got it.

  23. Meh. The team should be fined some nominal amount for skirting the coach-contact rules. These “stay at home” orders are legally toothless, so that’s really a non-story.

  24. thegoobers says:

    April 23, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    I wonder if there will be numerous comments questioning or insulting his intelligence like there were with Lamar Jackson.

    well lamar did have help from the blue tooth guy so there is that

  25. Florida’s stay at home in Tampa allows for gatherings of less than 10 people. You can travel about, some parks are actually open, and there is a lot you can do.

    Plus, this isn’t favoritism. The homeowner probably did not even call the cops…and they are not citing people anyway unless it’s a blatant thing. Most people are only getting warnings.

  26. Wow! Brady skirting, or outright ignoring, some well defined rules.
    Color me shocked. 😐
    Don’t you dare try to search his phone for evidence that a meeting between Leftwich and himself was prearranged, you’ll just get it in pieces.

  29. Some good chum for media sharks this Tom Brady story is. Not too bothered he went to his coaches house. I picked up school supplies from the Pre-K teacher’s front porch. And the beaches in my state aren’t open to the masses.

  30. Talk about a nothing-burger. Even if this oh-so-horrible transgression is true, it’s the equivalent of ripping a tag off a mattress.

  33. Cheaters cheat, thats what they do. Beauty is as beauty does. It becomes more clear over time how many stars are blemished.

  35. If Brady was in Florida picking up steroids for his wife, the NFL wouldn’t have a problem.

  36. Throw the book at this A hole!

    Gisselle better start wondering where the cheating line stops!

  38. Tampa Bay Tommy is really calling his new city “Tompa Bay” on twitter lol. He really is a weird dude.

  39. Florida’s governor supports person crowding together and spreading the virus. Tom is just following DeSantis’s wishes.

  42. petedutcher says:
    April 23, 2020 at 1:38 pm
    Florida’s stay at home in Tampa allows for gatherings of less than 10 people. You can travel about, some parks are actually open, and there is a lot you can do.

    This isn’t about Florida rules, it’s about NFL rules.

    It doesn’t matter, under NFL rules. As one source explained it to PFT, players cannot meet with coaches at any time prior to the start of the offseason program. Meetings outside the building are even more problematic, because in many cases those meetings can happen without detection.

    “Totally illegal,” the source said. “They should be fined. Plus, I bet those duffel bags had footballs in them.”

  43. I’m sure the duffel bags only contained TB12™ WHEY PROTEIN ISOLATE since Byron probably couldn’t get any shipped to him.

  44. Maybe, if a few dozen other players hadn’t already been doing things like this, it would matter. But probably not even then.

    Setting aside any rules issues around coaches and players meeting, as a fan I want more coach-player contact, not less. I think it should be allowed 365 days per year. The product on the field seems to get worse every year, so the more preparation the better, I say.

  46. Please let the nfl season start as scheduled. I’ve never been more excited for a draft than I am tonight. If football players wanna workout or study their playbooks so it gives us better football I’m all for it. If the wwe is considered an essential business in the state of florida then football sure is.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.