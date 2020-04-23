Tua now ahead of Herbert as betting favorite to be second QB drafted

Getty Images

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is now the betting favorite to be the second quarterback drafted, ahead of Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

On Tuesday afternoon, Herbert was favored to be the second quarterback selected. But more bets have been coming in on Tagovailoa, and as of early Thursday morning, he is now favored to be the second quarterback selected.

At MGM, Tagovailoa is currently a -150 favorite to be the second quarterback drafted, while Herbert is at even odds.

The long shot to be the second quarterback drafted is Utah State’s Jordan Love, who is at +2500.

Everyone expects LSU’s Joe Burrow to go to Cincinnati with the first overall pick, but the second quarterback drafted remains a subject of intrigue, and probably will be until one of their names is called tonight.