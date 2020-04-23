Tua Tagovailoa’s car destroyed in March 3 tornado in Nashville

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa could breath a sigh of relief Thursday — finally — after the Dolphins selected him with the fifth overall selection. The Alabama quarterback revealed afterward it wasn’t merely the uncertainty of where he might go and how much his hip surgery might hurt his draft stock.

Tagovailoa did his pre-draft training in Nashville, working with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. A tornado hit the city March 3, and although Tagovailoa escaped unscathed, his car was destroyed.

“It was about 1 o’clock in the morning,” Tagovailoa told reporters, via Mike Rodak of al.com. “Sirens were going off, and I was sleeping. I ended up waking up to the warnings on my phone. Right when I woke up, three or four minutes later, a tornado just swoops right over my complex, destroys my car and everything there. It was pretty bad.”

Between the coronovirus pandemic complicating his medical evaluations and the tornado, Tagovailoa is more than ready to move on to Miami and the NFL.

“This has probably been the hardest process for me to go through,” Tagovailoa said. “I’ve gone through a lot with making this decision. I went to Nashville, went through that tornado that came through. My car got destroyed. I’m going through rehab during that process. There’s a lot of uncertainty at the same time.

“It was just a lot of things piling up. This was probably the most difficult time for me in my life.”