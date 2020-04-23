Vikings take Justin Jefferson at No. 22

Getty Images

Fifteen years after the Vikings used the first-round pick they acquired by trading receiver Randy Moss on receiver Troy Williamson, the Vikings used the first-round pick they acquired by trading receiver Stefon Diggs on a receiver.

The Vikings have taken LSU receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd pick in the 2020 draft.

Jefferson will be expected to make an immediate impact, given that Diggs’ departure leaves a gaping hole in the starting lineup.

In his final year at LSU, Jefferson had 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.