Washington takes Chase Young with second overall pick

There’s something to be said for not being too cute, and simply taking the best player available.

That’s exactly what Washington did, sitting tight with the second pick and taking Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

In his last two seasons for the Buckeyes, he had 27 sacks and 131 quarterback pressures, and was a solid player against the run, making him an easy choice for new coach Ron Rivera and his staff.

Adding him to a pedigreed defensive front which includes first-rounders Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen and Da’Ron Payne gives them something solid to build on.

The Falcons called about possibly moving up to this spot in trade, but Washington held firm and took a player who many thought was the most talented and safest prospect in the draft.