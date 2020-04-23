Zane Gonzalez signs RFA tender

Getty Images

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with other teams passed last Friday, which leaves tendered players with the choice of re-signing, signing participation agreements to take part in offseason work or doing neither in hopes of signing a different contract.

Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez has opted for the first of those options. The team announced that he signed his tender on Thursday.

Gonzalez was tendered at the second-round level, which puts him on track to make $3.259 million during the 2020 season.

Gonzalez opened his career as a Browns seventh-rounder in 2017 and moved to Arizona during the 2018 season He played five games for the Cardinals that year and kicked in every game during the 2019 season.

Gonzalez has made 38-of-44 field goals and 39-of-41 extra points since joining the team.