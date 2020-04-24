10 wide receivers drafted in first 46 picks

Getty Images

This year’s draft was expected to have a strong class of wide receivers, and NFL teams are rushing to get them before they’re all gone.

Through 46 picks tonight, 10 wide receivers have been selected. In last year’s draft, the 10th wide receiver wasn’t chosen until the 66th overall pick. Two years ago, the 10th wide receiver wasn’t chosen until the 91st pick.

Six wide receivers went in the first round on Thursday night: Henry Ruggs to the Raiders, Jerry Jeudy to the Broncos, CeeDee Lamb to the Cowboys, Jalen Reagor to the Eagles, Justin Jefferson to the Vikings and Brandon Aiyuk to the 49ers.

Tonight, the first two picks were wide receivers, Tee Higgins at No. 33 to the Bengals and Michael Pittman at No. 34 to the Colts. That was followed by Laviska Shenault going 42nd to the Jaguars and KJ Hamler going 46th to the Broncos.

We are far from done seeing wide receivers go off the board tonight.