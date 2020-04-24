Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love share an agency

Getty Images

There will be plenty of issues and angles and other tidbits regarding the relationship between 2005 Packers first-round quarterback Aaron Rodgers and 2020 Packers first-round quarterback Jordan Love. Here’s one that jumps out: They are represented by the same firm.

Rodgers and Love are both clients of Athletes First.

While not unprecedented, it can be a little dicey — especially if Rodgers tells Athletes First that he wants to know right now what the plan is for grooming and eventually using Love. Rodgers will want to keep Love on the bench as long as possible, and Love will want to play. And they’ll both want agents who will advance their agendas and objectives.

Again, it’s not unprecedented. Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo were represented by the same agency during their Cold War in Foxborough. Still, Rodgers seems to be far more cerebral than most athletes, and as he tries to think five moves ahead on the chess board, he ultimately may want to be represented by an agency that is fully and completely committed to his interests, and not to the interests of the guy who will now set his sights on convincing the Packers to float their aging franchise quarterback on a chunk of frozen tundra.